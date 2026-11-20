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A 12-year-old New Jersey boy has died nearly six months after he was hit with a baseball in the neck during pre-game warm-ups, according to the township of Maple Shade in New Jersey.

Xavier Taylor, a player with Maple Shade Youth Baseball, was walking back to the dugout at Fellowship Columbia Bank Field on May 26 when he was hit with a baseball in the neck.

After Xavier was struck, he collapsed on the field and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., NBC News reports.

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Taylor had been hospitalized for almost six months since the accident and his father told NBC News in June that his son was in “very critical condition” and on a ventilator.

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On Thursday, the Maple Shade mayor and township council released a news release confirming Taylor’s death.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we, the Mayor and Township Council of Maple Shade, join our community in mourning the passing of Xavier Taylor, a beloved young baseball player whose courage and strength touched the hearts of so many,” the Maple Shade mayor and township council said.

“Since the tragic accident in May, our community stood alongside Xavier and the Taylor family, united in hope, prayer, and unwavering support. What began here in Maple Shade grew into an extraordinary outpouring of love and compassion that extended far beyond our Township’s borders,” the news release said.

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The township asked Maple Shade residents and businesses to illuminate their porches, windows and properties with blue lights beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Nov. 27.

“Let these blue lights serve as a visible expression of our community love for Xavier, our support for the Taylor family, and the unbreakable spirit of a community united in remembrance,” the township of Maple Shade added.

“While Xavier’s life was far too short, his impact on our community will be everlasting. He will forever be a part of Maple Shade’s story, and his memory will remain in our hearts,” the news release concluded.

In a post on Facebook, the Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association wrote, “It is with heavy hearts, Maple Shade Youth Baseball shares the heartbreaking news of the passing of Xavier Taylor.”

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“Our baseball family is grieving alongside the Taylor family. While we know there are no words that can take away this pain, please know that our thoughts, prayers, and love are with them. Xavier was one of our own, and this loss will forever leave a hole in our baseball community,” the post added.

The Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association said that over the past six months, the community and people from all over the U.S. have come together for Taylor and his family.

“We have seen blue lights shine, bats displayed, shirts worn, fundraisers organized, donations poured in, and countless prayers lifted. People who knew Xavier and people who had never even met him stood together, hoping, praying, and believing,” the post continued.

“To the Taylor family, we are so incredibly sorry. We wish we could take away even a fraction of your pain. Please know that you are surrounded by a community that loves you, is praying for you, and will continue to stand beside you,” the Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association wrote.

“Xavier, you will always be part of this baseball family. Your name, your smile, and the impact you’ve made on this community will never be forgotten,” the post concluded.

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The news was also shared by the All Things Foundation, which is co-chaired by Taylor’s father, Gregory.

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“For the past five and a half months, the Nation has been lit up by the life of a remarkable 12-year-old boy from Maple Shade, New Jersey, Xavier Taylor,” the All Things Foundation wrote in an Instagram post.

“Though only 12 years old, Xavier fulfilled a purpose that many never discover in a lifetime. He was a fisher of men,” the post added. “His faith pointed countless people to Jesus, and his legacy will continue to echo through generations.”

Gregory previously told CBS Philadelphia that the incident took place after “an unpredicted ball got loose from one of the players and struck him in his neck and he collapsed on the ground.”

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In June, the president of the Maple Shade Baseball Association told Global News that they submitted their incident report to the Babe Ruth League Headquarters and Maple Shade Township Police Department.

“Our focus remains on supporting Xavier and the family during this difficult time. Our primary goal now is to ensure we are there for them in prayer and faith, helping them every way we can. We deeply appreciate the support shown by the community and those around the country, please keep all prayers coming,” a spokesperson for the Maple Shade Baseball Association told Global News in a statement.