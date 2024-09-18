SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Matthew Tkachuk says memory of friend Johnny Gaudreau ‘will go on forever’

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
Posted September 18, 2024 2:54 pm
2 min read
Memorial for Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau removed from Scotiabank Saddledome
WATCH ABOVE: The memorial for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has been removed from in front of the Scotiabank Saddledome following a period of 13 days. Elissa Carpenter has more on what the Calgary Flames are doing with all the messages and items left to honour the two men killed by a suspected drunk driver.
Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau’s exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.

And he’s not going to stop, either.

Tkachuk spoke Wednesday about the death of his longtime friend and former teammate, calling Gaudreau “the most offensively talented player I’ve ever seen.” Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 when police said they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bicycles on a rural road in New Jersey.

“It was such an honor to play with him,” Tkachuk said at Florida’s media day, the first formal event of the new season for the Panthers as they prepare to open defense of the Stanley Cup. “And you guys all saw what he did on the ice. I was the lucky one out of everybody in this room to have a great relationship with him off. So those are the memories I will take.”

Gaudreau and Tkachuk were teammates in Calgary for six seasons. Tkachuk was traded to Florida in the summer of 2022, the offseason in which Gaudreau left the Flames to play for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed near their childhood home in South Jersey the evening before they were set to serve as groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding. The driver who police say struck them is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

“It’s been terrible,” Tkachuk said. “It really has.”

The tributes for Gaudreau and his brother have been constant since their deaths and won’t end anytime soon. Tkachuk and the Panthers will be the opponent in Columbus on Oct. 15 when the Blue Jackets play their first regular-season home game since Gaudreau was killed, a game certain to be incredibly emotional.

“Johnny is one of my favorite teammates that I’ve ever played with. Such a great friend,” Tkachuk said. “It doesn’t matter if you knew them or played against them or even if you just have a sibling, everybody can relate to this. And it’s been terrible. I’m always going to carry something around where he’s always with me.”

Tkachuk was one of many in the hockey world who attended the services for the Gaudreau brothers earlier this month. He said he constantly has been thinking about Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, their children who lost their father and the parents who lost their sons.

“I think everybody has an amazing job of telling stories and keeping him present, because that’s exactly what he would want is for us to smile about him and tell the fun stories about what a great player and teammate he was — and a better guy,” Tkachuk said. “My memory of him will go on forever.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

