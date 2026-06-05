NHL executive Cliff Fletcher dead at 90

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TORONTO – NHL executive Cliff Fletcher, who led the Calgary Flames to the 1989 Stanley Cup title and helped turn the Toronto Maple Leafs into a contender in the 1990s, has died at 90.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Fletcher’s death in a release Friday without providing a cause. Fletcher held the role of senior adviser with the club at the time of his death.

Fletcher joined the expansion Atlanta Flames as general manager in 1972 and remained with the team when it relocated to Calgary in 1980.

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While often overshadowed by their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, Fletcher built a contender in Calgary.

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The team made it to its first Stanley Cup in 1986, losing to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. The Flames got their revenge three years later when they beat the Canadiens in six games for their only Cup title.

In 1991, Fletcher took over as the Maple Leafs’ chief operating officer, president and general manager. He helped rebuild the team, which had slogged through a dismal decade under former owner Harold Ballard.

In a key move, Fletcher pried future Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour from his former club. Gilmour became the heart and soul of a team that reached back-to-back Western Conference finals in 1993 and 1994.

Fletcher remained with the Leafs until 1997 before front-office stints in Tampa Bay and Arizona. He returned to Toronto as interim GM in 2008 and remained with the team as an adviser until his death

Fletcher was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.