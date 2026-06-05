SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
The Ben Mulroney Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NHL executive Cliff Fletcher dead at 90

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – NHL executive Cliff Fletcher, who led the Calgary Flames to the 1989 Stanley Cup title and helped turn the Toronto Maple Leafs into a contender in the 1990s, has died at 90.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Fletcher’s death in a release Friday without providing a cause. Fletcher held the role of senior adviser with the club at the time of his death.

Fletcher joined the expansion Atlanta Flames as general manager in 1972 and remained with the team when it relocated to Calgary in 1980.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '“He turns size into motivation”: Calgary Flames goalie inspires young fan to dream big'
“He turns size into motivation”: Calgary Flames goalie inspires young fan to dream big
Story continues below advertisement

While often overshadowed by their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, Fletcher built a contender in Calgary.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team made it to its first Stanley Cup in 1986, losing to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. The Flames got their revenge three years later when they beat the Canadiens in six games for their only Cup title.

In 1991, Fletcher took over as the Maple Leafs’ chief operating officer, president and general manager. He helped rebuild the team, which had slogged through a dismal decade under former owner Harold Ballard.

In a key move, Fletcher pried future Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour from his former club. Gilmour became the heart and soul of a team that reached back-to-back Western Conference finals in 1993 and 1994.

Fletcher remained with the Leafs until 1997 before front-office stints in Tampa Bay and Arizona. He returned to Toronto as interim GM in 2008 and remained with the team as an adviser until his death

Fletcher was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices