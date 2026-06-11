Hundreds line up for 1st day of FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Vancouver

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun and the excitement is building ahead of Team Canada’s first match in Toronto and the first game to be played at BC Place.
The gates are open at the PNE FIFA Fan Festival and hundreds of people lined up Thursday to get in, with the line stretching around Renfrew Street.
One fan even arrived at 6 a.m. to make sure they got in and got a place to watch the action.
The Fan Fest has multiple screens, food and drink vendors and family events.
Soccer fans can also purchase premium tickets to watch the games under the Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre.
Entry to the site is free.
There is also additional on-site security, and the City of Vancouver is working with the Vancouver Police Department and its provincial partners to ensure everyone feels safe.
Team Canada’s first match against Bosnia and Herzegovina is happening on Friday in Toronto. The first game taking place in Vancouver is Australia versus Türkiye on Saturday.
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The Fan Festival will feature live screenings of men’s World Cup matches throughout the venue. It also includes musical performances, food and drink options, soccer-themed activities and many other attractions.
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There will also be other viewings in North Vancouver, Granville Island and Surrey.
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