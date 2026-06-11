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Sports

Hundreds line up for 1st day of FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Vancouver

By Amy Judd & Darya Zargar Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'FIFA Fan Fest kicks off in Vancouver'
FIFA Fan Fest kicks off in Vancouver
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun. Darya Zargar is live at the Fan Fest Zone in Vancouver, where people are gathering to watch the first couple of games.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun and the excitement is building ahead of Team Canada’s first match in Toronto and the first game to be played at BC Place.

The gates are open at the PNE FIFA Fan Festival and hundreds of people lined up Thursday to get in, with the line stretching around Renfrew Street.

One fan even arrived at 6 a.m. to make sure they got in and got a place to watch the action.

The Fan Fest has multiple screens, food and drink vendors and family events.

Soccer fans can also purchase premium tickets to watch the games under the Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre.

Entry to the site is free.

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There is also additional on-site security, and the City of Vancouver is working with the Vancouver Police Department and its provincial partners to ensure everyone feels safe.

Click to play video: 'Slow uptake on FIFA Fan Festival tickets'
Slow uptake on FIFA Fan Festival tickets

Team Canada’s first match against Bosnia and Herzegovina is happening on Friday in Toronto. The first game taking place in Vancouver is Australia versus Türkiye on Saturday.

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The Fan Festival will feature live screenings of men’s World Cup matches throughout the venue. It also includes musical performances, food and drink options, soccer-themed activities and many other attractions.

There will also be other viewings in North Vancouver, Granville Island and Surrey.

The first day of the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver. View image in full screen
The first day of the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver. Darya Zargar / Global News
The first day of the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver. View image in full screen
The first day of the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver. Darya Zargar / Global News

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