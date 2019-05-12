Multiple people injured after avalanche in Kananaskis

Multiple people were injured in an avalanche in Kananaskis on Saturday, according to emergency responders.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to Fortress Junction at around 6:20 p.m., taking a female of unknown age to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

STARS could not confirm her condition.

EMS took two people — a teen boy and a woman — both with serious injuries, but in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills.

