Multiple people injured after avalanche in Kananaskis
A A
Multiple people were injured in an avalanche in Kananaskis on Saturday, according to emergency responders.
STARS Air Ambulance responded to Fortress Junction at around 6:20 p.m., taking a female of unknown age to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.
STARS could not confirm her condition.
EMS took two people — a teen boy and a woman — both with serious injuries, but in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.