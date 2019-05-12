Environment
May 12, 2019 3:17 pm

Multiple people injured after avalanche in Kananaskis

By Online Journalist  Global News

A file image of an avalanche. Multiple people were swept up in one in Kananaskis on Saturday night.

File/Global News
Multiple people were injured in an avalanche in Kananaskis on Saturday, according to emergency responders.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to Fortress Junction at around 6:20 p.m., taking a female of unknown age to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

STARS could not confirm her condition.

EMS took two people — a teen boy and a woman — both with serious injuries, but in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills.

More to come.

