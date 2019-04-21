3 mountaineers found dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

The bodies of three climbers who disappeared after an avalanche were found on Sunday, according to Parks Canada.

On April 17, three mountaineers who attempted to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway were reported overdue, the agency said.

Parks Canada could not confirm when the avalanche occurred.

“Based on an initial assessment of the scene, it was concluded that all three members of the party were deceased,” said information officer Chelsey Dawes in a statement.

Outdoor apparel company The North Face confirmed Thursday that the missing men were American Jess Roskelley, 36, and Austrians David Lama, 28, and Hansjorg Auer, 35, adding the three professional climbers are members of its Global Athlete Team.

On April 21, the bodies were recovered, Parks Canada said, offering thoughts to everyone affected by the tragedy.

“Parks Canada extends our sincere condolences to their families, friends and loved ones,” Dawes said. “We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this has had on the tight-knit local and international climbing communities.”

The Incident Command team, Lake Louise RCMP, Lake Louise Fire Department, Bow Valley Victim Services and Alpine Helicopters assisted Parks Canada in the response.