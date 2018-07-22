Canada
July 22, 2018

Climber found dead in Kananaskis Country

A climber was discovered dead in Kananaskis Country.

Calgary EMS said Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. STARS air ambulance was called out to the Highwood Pass area for reports of an injured man.

Paramedics attended the Mount Lipsett day use area in Kananaskis Country.

When they arrived, there they found a man who had died.

It’s believed the man fell over 200 meters.

