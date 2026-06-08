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Entertainment

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died of natural causes, police report finds

By David Fischer The Associated Press
Posted June 8, 2026 4:06 pm
2 min read
FILE - Hulk Hogan sighted at the ITV Studios in London, England. View image in full screen
FILE - Hulk Hogan sighted at the ITV Studios in London, England. Alex Huckle / GC Images
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Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died of natural causes last year, according to a report by Florida police that formally closes the investigation into his death.

The Clearwater Police Department released a 72-page report on Friday summarizing an exhaustive review of statements, medical records, surveillance footage and a visual inspection of the body. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died last July 24 at age 71.

Click to play video: 'Remembering Hulk Hogan: Wrestling icon leaves behind complicated legacy'
Remembering Hulk Hogan: Wrestling icon leaves behind complicated legacy
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“There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural,” the report said. “Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal.”

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According to the report, Hogan’s wife, as well as a home health aide and an occupational therapist, were all with Hogan at his home when he stopped breathing. His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, called 911, and then the trio performed CPR on Hulk Hogan until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Family members told investigators that Hogan had been suffering from multiple health issues in the weeks before his death, including leukemia, an irregular heart rhythm, pneumonia and kidney failure. He had also undergone many hospitalizations and surgeries in the years before his death.

FILE - Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, April 3, 2005. View image in full screen
FILE – Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, April 3, 2005. AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Early statements made by the occupational therapist to the police led to speculation that Hogan’s death was related to damage done to his phrenic nerve during a recent surgery. But the occupational therapist later said that he was still rattled from performing CPR and was speaking out of turn.

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The local medical examiner had concluded that Hogan died from a heart attack and declined to perform a full autopsy. A private autopsy paid for by the family backed up the initial assessment, finding “no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicologic contributions.”

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his wrestling exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and reinstated there in 2018. He had been removed from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after he was recorded making racial slurs against Black people, for which he apologized.

A well-attended but private funeral service was held several weeks after Hogan’s death at a church in Largo, Florida.

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