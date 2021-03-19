Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Crews battle grass fire near Max Bell arena that ‘was moving towards the bike path’

By Tiffany Lizee Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 3:19 pm

At around 11 a.m. Friday morning, smoke could be seen billowing over Memorial Drive as Calgary Fire crews responded to a grass fire climbing a hill towards the busy road near the Max Bell Arena.

District Chief Dave Nelson said grass fires are common at this time of year and people need to be extra vigilant when disposing of smoking materials and matches.

He also reminded people not only to report grass fires when spotted, but to stay a safe distance away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“If you see moving smoke, stay away, stay safe. Grass fires can move very quickly.”

Tweet This

“That is one thing that happened today… This was moving towards the bike path, there were still people basically moving in front of the head of the fire… which can be very dangerous,” Nelson said.

Click to play video: 'Large grass fire burns farmer’s field in north Calgary' Large grass fire burns farmer’s field in north Calgary
Large grass fire burns farmer’s field in north Calgary – Sep 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWildfireCalgary FireGrass FireMax Bell ArenaCalgary grass fireCalgary Fire Crews

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers