Crews battle grass fire near Max Bell arena that ‘was moving towards the bike path’

At around 11 a.m. Friday morning, smoke could be seen billowing over Memorial Drive as Calgary Fire crews responded to a grass fire climbing a hill towards the busy road near the Max Bell Arena.

District Chief Dave Nelson said grass fires are common at this time of year and people need to be extra vigilant when disposing of smoking materials and matches.

He also reminded people not only to report grass fires when spotted, but to stay a safe distance away.

“If you see moving smoke, stay away, stay safe. Grass fires can move very quickly.” Tweet This

“That is one thing that happened today… This was moving towards the bike path, there were still people basically moving in front of the head of the fire… which can be very dangerous,” Nelson said.

