Spruce Grove girl, 11, dead after falling at Maligne Canyon in Jasper National Park: RCMP

Alberta RCMP confirmed Sunday that an 11-year-old girl from Spruce Grove, Alta., died last weekend after falling into the water at Maligne Canyon in Jasper National Park.

In a news release dated Sept. 24, RCMP said that the incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 20, around 12:30 p.m.

The girl fell into the water at the fifth bridge at Maligne Canyon, and despite rescue efforts from people at the scene, she was not pulled out of the water until she was found near the sixth bridge.

Jasper RCMP, Parks Canada Visitor Safety, and EMS made efforts to give medical aid to the girl on scene. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

The Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

RCMP told Global News Sunday the family was visiting Jasper from Spruce Grove.

Maligne Canyon is about 10 km north of Jasper. The trails at the canyon were developed by Parks Canada and feature four bridges over the gorge, and then a fifth and sixth are lower down closer to the river.

RCMP said a release was not issued last weekend because it is not policy to automatically notify media of accidental deaths.

