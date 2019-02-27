Allison Bench

An Edmonton comedy show was cancelled on Tuesday night, after an announcement that major changes would be coming to a Sirius XM Canada comedy channel. Continue reading →
A massive home that has been a great cause of debate for residents near Mill Creek Ravine is taking shape.
An Edmonton-based wildlife rescue is looking to the community for help finding a new pool for its resident beaver, Sawyer.
Two people are dead after an early-morning fire in Wetaskiwin on Sunday.
Fire crews were called to a fire at 78 Linkview Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
An Edmonton man says he got a huge surprise when he found out that someone had found his message in a bottle after it spent over two years at sea.
A video of a young man's close encounter with a bear cub while hunting near Bonnyville, Alta. has gone viral after being posted to social media.
There are plans for the city to make access to outdoor pools free again this summer.
A local family has opened up a free store for those who may be struggling in Edmonton. The HEARTS free thrift store held its grand opening this weekend.
An Edmonton artist is hoping to raise money for first responders in the Fort McMurray area.
A group of quilters from Leduc are helping Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees in the way they know best — by quilting, of course.
A brush fire overnight burned through a large forested area of Edmonton's River Valley in the Wolf Willow and Rio Terrace areas.
"The homeless issue continues to grow. I don't think it's diminishing at all." said Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht during the "Coffee with the Chief" media event Friday.
The Edmonton Antique Car Club held its annual Easter parade Sunday. This year was the 52nd year for the event, which invites antique car lovers to tour the city.