Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Elderly woman pushed onto LRT tracks at Jubilee Station in ‘unprovoked assault’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton once again increasing safety and security measures on public transit' Edmonton once again increasing safety and security measures on public transit
WATCH (April 29, 2021): The City of Edmonton is once again upping security at LRT stations and transit centres, after a significant spike in social disorder last month. Sarah Ryan reports – Apr 29, 2021

Edmonton police are trying to identify a man after an elderly woman was pushed from the Jubilee LRT platform onto the tracks on Monday.

Police say the two people don’t know each other and called the case “a violent, unprovoked assault on a senior.”

Read more: Edmonton mom concerned by response to LRT safety concern

It happened at about 8:20 p.m. on April 25. The woman was standing on the LRT platform at 83 Avenue and 114 Street waiting for a train when the man “unexpectedly ran up and pushed the female off the platform onto the LRT tracks,” EPS said.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes in finding the man. They believe he’s about 20 years old and at the time of the incident was wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants, a black Adidas jacket, a black baseball hat, black and white Nike high-top running shoes and a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement
Jubilee LRT
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after an elderly woman was pushed from the platform at Jubilee LRT station and onto the tracks on April 25, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton police
Jubilee LRT View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after an elderly woman was pushed from the platform at Jubilee LRT station and onto the tracks on April 25, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Read more: City of Edmonton launching transit safety pilot project with police, Indigenous community

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about the attack is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for safety after random stabbing on LRT platform' Renewed calls for safety after random stabbing on LRT platform
Renewed calls for safety after random stabbing on LRT platform – Sep 20, 2018
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagCity of Edmonton tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton transit tagSenior Assaulted tagunprovoked attack tagLRT Safety tagLRT platform tagEdmotnon LRT tagjubilee lrt station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers