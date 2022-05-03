Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken on car roof ride through Whitecourt after hit-and-run has RCMP searching for suspect

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 7:29 pm
RCMP are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run incident ended with the victim taking a ride on the roof of a car.
RCMP are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run incident ended with the victim taking a ride on the roof of a car. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

RCMP in northwestern Alberta are looking for witnesses after a strange incident in Whitecourt that saw a victim of a hit-and-run stuck riding on the roof of a car.

Police said on Monday, May 2 at around 9 p.m., a rural homeowner approached a vehicle they didn’t know that was on their property.

After a brief conversation, the man driving the vehicle accelerated and hit the homeowner, who ended up on the roof of the car.

Police said the suspect drove, with the man still on the roof,  from Range Road 123C on Highway 32 into the town of Whitecourt — about a six kilometre trip.

In Whitecourt, the suspect vehicle then ended up driving in front of the RCMP detachment — where the victim was thrown off the roof. The man was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. man charged after allegedly using car sunroof as weapon in downtown Seattle

Police are hoping witnesses can help find the vehicle involved in the strange incident.

It’s believed to have been an older blue Honda Civic coupe, a model between the years 2001 and 2005.

On the driver’s side of the car, it’s believed there was damage to the front bumper, broken or missing driver’s side window, a burnt-out brake light and missing hubcap.

Shot of a man riding on the roof of a car vehicle after a hit-and-run in Whitecourt, Alta., on May 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Shot of a man riding on the roof of a car vehicle after a hit-and-run in Whitecourt, Alta., on May 2, 2022. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone who witnessed the situation or who has dash cam video should contact the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagAlberta crime tagRural Crime tagRural Alberta crime tagRural Alberta tagWhitecourt tagWhitecourt RCMP tagDashcam Footage taghit and run alberta tagWhitecourt crime tagman on car roof tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers