Man taken on car roof ride through Whitecourt after hit-and-run has RCMP searching for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northwestern Alberta are looking for witnesses after a strange incident in Whitecourt that saw a victim of a hit-and-run stuck riding on the roof of a car.

Police said on Monday, May 2 at around 9 p.m., a rural homeowner approached a vehicle they didn’t know that was on their property.

After a brief conversation, the man driving the vehicle accelerated and hit the homeowner, who ended up on the roof of the car.

Police said the suspect drove, with the man still on the roof, from Range Road 123C on Highway 32 into the town of Whitecourt — about a six kilometre trip.

In Whitecourt, the suspect vehicle then ended up driving in front of the RCMP detachment — where the victim was thrown off the roof. The man was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are hoping witnesses can help find the vehicle involved in the strange incident.

It’s believed to have been an older blue Honda Civic coupe, a model between the years 2001 and 2005.

On the driver’s side of the car, it’s believed there was damage to the front bumper, broken or missing driver’s side window, a burnt-out brake light and missing hubcap.

View image in full screen Shot of a man riding on the roof of a car vehicle after a hit-and-run in Whitecourt, Alta., on May 2, 2022. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone who witnessed the situation or who has dash cam video should contact the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.

Advertisement