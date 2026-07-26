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Crime

2 Jewish-owned Toronto bakeries vandalized, shots fired at 1

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 26, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
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Toronto police said on Sunday they’re investigating after two Jewish-owned bakeries that are part of the same chain were vandalized, with at least one showing evidence of shots fired.

The first call came in at about 8:12 a.m., with reports of a window being struck by gunfire at Kiva’s Bagel Bar at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

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Police received another report at about 8:30 a.m. of a broken window at Kiva’s Steeles Avenue West location. There was no evidence of a firearm being used there.

There were no reports of injuries.

Members of Toronto police’s guns and gangs and hate crime unit are investigating. Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury told reporters on Sunday that police will be canvassing the area, resulting in an increased presence.

While the two businesses are part of the same bakery chain, it is not clear at this time what other connections there may be between the two incidents.

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