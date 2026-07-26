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Crime

Manitoba MLA among victims of multiple home break-ins, man arrested

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 26, 2026 3:12 pm
2 min read
A window is boarded up after being one of several broken as part of a string of break-ins in Winnipeg on July 25. View image in full screen
A window is boarded up after being one of several broken as part of a string of break-ins in Winnipeg on July 25. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
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Mark Wasyliw, the independent MLA for the Winnipeg riding of Fort Garry, was asleep in his Crescentwood home Saturday morning when he heard a loud bang and the sound of glass shattering.

He told Global News when he went down to his living room to find that one of his flower pots from the front yard had been thrown through the window.

“There was a man with his head sticking through the hole and he was talking gibberish – not making a lot of sense – but started asking, demanding, for alcohol,” he said. “Then he started pointing (at) objects in our dining room and telling me to bring those items to him.”

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Wasyliw was one of numerous people to call 911 about break-ins Saturday morning in the 100 block of Kingsway Avenue.

Police determined six homes and a high school had been broken into after rocks and bricks were thrown through windows and glass doors. In some cases, residents were confronted and threatened by the suspect, and items were stolen.

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Police say the suspect did not know any of the victims.

Wasyliw says he went upstairs to get his phone to call the police when he heard another crash; the man had thrown concrete through a window. The man then appeared to have fled, Wasyliw said. As he called police he heard more crashes outside.

When police arrived, one of the victims flagged them down and pointed out the suspect who was walking down the street. He was allegedly armed with a broken liquor bottle, which he dropped before being arrested without incident.

None of the victims was injured. The value of the damage done during the spree is approximately $25,000.

The man, 35, was taken into custody and has been charged with seven counts of breaking and entering. He also faces one count each of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

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