Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man charged, accused of driving motorhome onto Abbotsford airport runway

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 26, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
A damaged motorhome is pictured after it was allegedly driven through a perimetre fence at Abbotsford International Airport on July 25 and onto an active runway. View image in full screen
A damaged motorhome is pictured after it was allegedly driven through a perimetre fence at Abbotsford International Airport on July 25 and onto an active runway. Abbotsford Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man in Abbotsford, B.C., has been arrested after police say a motorhome crashed through a perimeter fence on Saturday and entered an active airport runway.

Abbotsford Police Department says officers responded to the Abbotsford International Airport at 4:36 p.m. on July 25.

Airport staff had responded immediately, while air traffic control implemented measures to safely reroute aircraft operating at the airport, police said.

In a recording, air traffic controllers can be heard warning aircraft of the danger.

“Pull up and go around, pull up and go around immediately,” an air traffic controller can be heard saying to an aircraft. At one point, they are also heard speaking with someone saying they won’t talk to the vehicle that went on the runway.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police arrived at 4:41 p.m. and arrested the 53-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

According to authorities, airport operations were briefly disrupted but have since returned to normal. No injuries were reported.

The man was taken into police custody and faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and mischief.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man driving his motorhome onto the runway.

Abbotsford International is about 70 km inland from its better-known cousin, Vancouver International Airport.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police. Anyone who has relevant dash camera footage is also asked to call 604-859-5225.

A perimetre fence at Abbotsford International Airport is pictured after a motorhome allegedly crashed through and entered an active runway on July 25. View image in full screen
A perimetre fence at Abbotsford International Airport is pictured after a motorhome allegedly crashed through and entered an active runway on July 25. Abbotsford Police Department

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices