B.C. man charged, accused of driving motorhome onto Abbotsford airport runway

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A man in Abbotsford, B.C., has been arrested after police say a motorhome crashed through a perimeter fence on Saturday and entered an active airport runway.

Abbotsford Police Department says officers responded to the Abbotsford International Airport at 4:36 p.m. on July 25.

Airport staff had responded immediately, while air traffic control implemented measures to safely reroute aircraft operating at the airport, police said.

In a recording, air traffic controllers can be heard warning aircraft of the danger.

“Pull up and go around, pull up and go around immediately,” an air traffic controller can be heard saying to an aircraft. At one point, they are also heard speaking with someone saying they won’t talk to the vehicle that went on the runway.

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Police arrived at 4:41 p.m. and arrested the 53-year-old.

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According to authorities, airport operations were briefly disrupted but have since returned to normal. No injuries were reported.

The man was taken into police custody and faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and mischief.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man driving his motorhome onto the runway.

Abbotsford International is about 70 km inland from its better-known cousin, Vancouver International Airport.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police. Anyone who has relevant dash camera footage is also asked to call 604-859-5225.