Toronto police investigate possible hate-motivated act after Israeli flags burned

Toronto police are investigating a possible hate-motivated act after receiving reports of several Israeli flags being burned Wednesday morning.
Police said officers were called to the area of Sunrise Avenue and O’Connor Drive around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for reports of a fire.
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The blaze was near Word of the Faith International Christian Centre, and police had reports several Israeli flags were lit on fire.
A police spokesperson said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.
The incident occurred on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which plunged the region into a devastating conflict.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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