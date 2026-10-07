Toronto police investigate possible hate-motivated act after Israeli flags burned

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Toronto police are investigating a possible hate-motivated act after receiving reports of several Israeli flags being burned Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Sunrise Avenue and O’Connor Drive around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for reports of a fire.

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The blaze was near Word of the Faith International Christian Centre, and police had reports several Israeli flags were lit on fire.

A police spokesperson said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.

The incident occurred on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which plunged the region into a devastating conflict.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.