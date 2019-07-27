B.C. man charged after allegedly using car sunroof as weapon in downtown Seattle

A West Vancouver man is facing charges after allegedly going on a rampage through downtown Seattle Thursday, damaging several vehicles and using a car sunroof as a weapon.

Video captured by bystanders and obtained by local media shows a man yanking the sunroof off the top of a vehicle and then swinging it wildly at a parking attendant.

According to a Seattle police report, officers were called to Spring Street around 5:45 p.m. on July 25 after the attendant, who was also an off-duty police officer, reported he had been assaulted.

By the time officers arrived, the man was being pinned down by the attendant and several bystanders.

Before the man was taken down, police say he had climbed onto several vehicles that were stopped in rush hour traffic.

The suspect allegedly started with a Toyota Corolla, which the man allegedly jumped on top of, damaging the roof. He then allegedly climbed onto another vehicle, damaging it before it quickly left the scene.

Next, the man jumped onto the hood of a Tesla Model 3, denting it before slamming his body into the windshield.

Matt Reynolds, who owns the Tesla and sent the video to media, told KING 5 News he started recording after the suspect jumped on the hood.

“It was like he was on a mission,” Reynolds said. “Like somebody might have been chasing him or he was going somewhere.”

The suspect then allegedly moved on to the vehicle behind the Tesla, a Volkswagen Jetta, and damaged the front windshield.

Finally, the man allegedly jumped on top of a Honda Civic, where he ripped the sunroof window out of the car’s roof and jumped down to the street.

That’s where the man met the parking attendant and off-duty police officer, who was working as a flagger for a parking garage.

Police say the man started violently swinging the sunroof at the attendant, “attempting to assault him with it,” but the attendant managed to avoid getting hurt.

As he called for backup, the attendant forced the man to drop the sunroof, but the man allegedly continued to attack the attendant. Police say he “grabb[ed] his face and [stuck] a finger into [the attendant’s] left eye socket, causing immediate redness and swelling.”

“[The victim] stated he believed [the suspect] was attempting to gouge his eyes out,” the police report reads.

The two continued to struggle, with the attendant sustaining more injuries to his head and arms, before the attendant was able to pin the suspect down along with bystanders.

Police arrived moments later, struggling to get the suspect onto his stomach.

The report says the man “actively resisted being placed in handcuffs, attempting to pull his wrists out of the already gauged and double locked handcuffs.”

Reynolds’ video captures the entirety of the man’s alleged attacks on the parking attendant, along with the takedown that later involved police.

He also filmed all the damaged vehicles, including his own.

Altogether, police say the estimated damage to the vehicles exceeds $18,800. The damage to Reynolds’ Tesla alone is estimated to be $10,000.

Reynolds told KING 5 a day after the incident that evidence of what happened is all over the front of his car.

“You can see handprints on my car, on top of the glass roof like he was going to break it and get inside,” Reynolds said.

The report says investigators believe the suspect was likely on drugs.

Seattle police have confirmed Alexander Ormiston, who is in his late 20s, has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of malicious mischief.

King County Jail says Ormiston has been denied bail and remains in custody.

—With files from KING 5 News