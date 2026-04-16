Police in Ontario warn of safety risks linked to ‘Senior Assassin’ game

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Two police forces in Ontario are warning students and parents about safety risks tied to the “Senior Assassin” game, which is being played by high school students in several communities.

The London Police Service says the annual activity, typically organized by seniors in the weeks leading up to graduation, involves participants using water or Nerf-style guns to “eliminate” one another in public places.

While often intended as harmless fun, police say the game can create serious public safety concerns.

In a release Thursday, London police said officers have responded in recent years to multiple incidents where participants were mistaken for carrying real firearms. In some cases, members of the public were struck by pellets or projectiles, and police were dispatched to high-risk calls believing a firearm was involved.

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“Some of the imitation guns used in this game closely resemble real firearms,” said Supt. Bill Berg of the London Police Service Uniformed Division.

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“Our officers are required to treat every firearm-related call as real. These situations elevate the risk for everyone involved, including the public, officers, and the youth participating.”

Authorities say carrying imitation firearms in public could result in criminal charges, school discipline or serious injury.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a similar warning Wednesday, advising that the game is being played by some students in the Waterloo Region.

Police there say the activity, organized independently by students during the spring months, can involve behaviour that increases fear among members of the public and may lead to calls when actions appear suspicious or concerning.

Both police services are discouraging participation and urging families to consider the potential risks and unintended consequences.

They are also asking anyone who sees suspicious activity involving real or imitation weapons to call 911.