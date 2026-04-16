Calgary police investigating March shooting, seeking public assistance

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying the location and suspects involved in the shooting of two men last month.
Officers were called out to the Peter Lougheed Centre, in northeast Calgary, just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, after the two victims showed up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said patrol officers searched multiple areas trying to determine the location of the shooting, but were unsuccessful and no shootings were reported to police.
The victims have since been released from hospital.
Investigators have determined that the victims attended an event at the Empire Banquet Hall, located at 4826 11 St. N.E., earlier that night and, judging by a review of CCTV footage, they are believed to have left the banquet hall just after midnight.
Police say it appears the shooting of the two men was targeted, but so far they have been unable to determine where it occurred.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information of interest to police to contact them at 403-266-1234.
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Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.
“Targeted or not, shootings put our entire community at risk,” says CPS Det. Kim Zinn. “Sometimes even the smallest piece of information can be the puzzle piece we need.”
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