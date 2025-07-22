Menu

Crime

Troubling details emerge about ex-boyfriend of victim in fatal Calgary shooting

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 7:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary murder victim had restraining order against ex'
Calgary murder victim had restraining order against ex
WATCH: Court documents show that a 23-year-old woman murdered in a targeted shooting had a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend. Skylar Peters reports.
Twenty-three-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade, in the 8700 block of Horton Road, in the southwest Calgary community of Haysboro around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Police called it a targeted shooting, with Cobb, who was from Okotoks, walking to her vehicle after finishing work.

23-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro while walking to her vehicle after finishing work. View image in full screen
23-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro while walking to her vehicle after finishing work. Global News

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man in relation to the case, but they have yet to name him, and it’s unclear what — if any — relationship he had with Cobb.

But Global News has learned that just six weeks ago, a restraining order was issued against her former boyfriend.

In her statement, filed in court, Cobb detailed intense harassment from the man, following their break-up in January of this year, including dozens of calls and text messages.

She said he also created fake social media accounts to try to contact her.

Global News has learned that the woman who was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro on Saturday had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. View image in full screen
Global News has learned that the woman who was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro on Saturday had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Global News

The restraining order banned her former boyfriend from being near her home in Okotoks as well as her workplace, located in the shopping complex near Heritage Road and Macleod Trail where she lost her life.

Police have yet to announce any charges in the case but said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police release more details on shooting death of woman in Haysboro'
Calgary police release more details on shooting death of woman in Haysboro
