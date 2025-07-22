Troubling details emerge about ex-boyfriend of victim in fatal Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-three-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade, in the 8700 block of Horton Road, in the southwest Calgary community of Haysboro around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Police called it a targeted shooting, with Cobb, who was from Okotoks, walking to her vehicle after finishing work.

View image in full screen 23-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro while walking to her vehicle after finishing work. Global News

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man in relation to the case, but they have yet to name him, and it’s unclear what — if any — relationship he had with Cobb.

Story continues below advertisement

But Global News has learned that just six weeks ago, a restraining order was issued against her former boyfriend.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In her statement, filed in court, Cobb detailed intense harassment from the man, following their break-up in January of this year, including dozens of calls and text messages.

She said he also created fake social media accounts to try to contact her.

View image in full screen Global News has learned that the woman who was shot to death inside a parkade in Haysboro on Saturday had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Global News

The restraining order banned her former boyfriend from being near her home in Okotoks as well as her workplace, located in the shopping complex near Heritage Road and Macleod Trail where she lost her life.

Police have yet to announce any charges in the case but said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

1:48 Calgary police release more details on shooting death of woman in Haysboro