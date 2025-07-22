Troubling details emerge about ex-boyfriend of victim in fatal Calgary shooting

Twenty-three-year-old Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a parkade, in the 8700 block of Horton Road, in the southwest Calgary community of Haysboro around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
Police called it a targeted shooting, with Cobb, who was from Okotoks, walking to her vehicle after finishing work.
On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man in relation to the case, but they have yet to name him, and it’s unclear what — if any — relationship he had with Cobb.
But Global News has learned that just six weeks ago, a restraining order was issued against her former boyfriend.
In her statement, filed in court, Cobb detailed intense harassment from the man, following their break-up in January of this year, including dozens of calls and text messages.
She said he also created fake social media accounts to try to contact her.
The restraining order banned her former boyfriend from being near her home in Okotoks as well as her workplace, located in the shopping complex near Heritage Road and Macleod Trail where she lost her life.
Police have yet to announce any charges in the case but said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
