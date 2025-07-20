Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate death of woman in targeted shooting Saturday

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted July 20, 2025 7:41 pm
2 min read
Calgary police investigate a crime scene View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service investigate what is believed to be a targeted shooting in a parkade. A 23-year-old woman was killed Saturday as she was leaving work. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary Police Service has released details of a woman who was killed Saturday afternoon in the parkade in the southwest neighbourhood of Haysboro.

Madisson Cobb, 23, was identified as the victim by CPS in what they are calling a targeted incident.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the parkade of a commercial/residential complex in the 8700-block of Horton Road S.W. at around 4:30 p.m. on July 19.

According to police, Cobb was walking to her vehicle after work, and did not live in any of the attached residential towers.

Police and emergency services found Cobb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite lifesaving efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson speaking to media View image in full screen
Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson gave an update on the investigation Sunday afternoon. Drew Stremick / Global News

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with Calgary police’s homicide unit says investigators are committed to catching the perpetrator.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is tragic, it’s horrible, and it’s actually maddening that … you know someone can’t walk to their vehicle safely here in the city,” Gregson said. “This is a very cowardly act.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CCTV footage shows a white Toyota RAV4 with a stolen British Columbia license plate of ‘PP322J’ leaving the scene. Police believe the suspect(s) were in that vehicle and told Global News it may have been parked on the fourth level of the parkade before the shooting.

A white Toyota RAV4 caught leaving a parking garage. View image in full screen
Calgary police are asking for help finding a white Toyota RAV4 with stolen British Columbia plates ‘PP3-22J’. Calgary Police Service
Trending Now

While this attack has been declared targeted by CPS, Gregson confirmed at a press conference Sunday that they have ruled out some motives.

“I can’t confirm … that this is a domestic incident,” explained Gregson, “but we are looking at that. We don’t see any gang-related activity in this.”

Calgary police are looking to speak with witnesses who have information for the following:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Had contact with Madisson Cobb prior to her death, or have any knowledge or information regarding the shooting.
  • Have dashcam footage of Horton Road S.W. at Heritage Drive S.W. heading westbound towards 14-Street S.W. from 3-4:30 p.m. on Saturday July 19, 2025.
  • Saw the white Toyota RAV4 in the parkade before the shooting.
  • Have footage from the fourth level of the parkade between 3 and 4:30p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary Police at (403)266-1234, tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices