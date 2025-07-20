Calgary police investigate death of woman in targeted shooting Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service has released details of a woman who was killed Saturday afternoon in the parkade in the southwest neighbourhood of Haysboro.

Madisson Cobb, 23, was identified as the victim by CPS in what they are calling a targeted incident.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the parkade of a commercial/residential complex in the 8700-block of Horton Road S.W. at around 4:30 p.m. on July 19.

According to police, Cobb was walking to her vehicle after work, and did not live in any of the attached residential towers.

Police and emergency services found Cobb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite lifesaving efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

View image in full screen Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson gave an update on the investigation Sunday afternoon. Drew Stremick / Global News

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with Calgary police’s homicide unit says investigators are committed to catching the perpetrator.

“This is tragic, it’s horrible, and it’s actually maddening that … you know someone can’t walk to their vehicle safely here in the city,” Gregson said. “This is a very cowardly act.”

CCTV footage shows a white Toyota RAV4 with a stolen British Columbia license plate of ‘PP322J’ leaving the scene. Police believe the suspect(s) were in that vehicle and told Global News it may have been parked on the fourth level of the parkade before the shooting.

View image in full screen Calgary police are asking for help finding a white Toyota RAV4 with stolen British Columbia plates ‘PP3-22J’. Calgary Police Service

While this attack has been declared targeted by CPS, Gregson confirmed at a press conference Sunday that they have ruled out some motives.

“I can’t confirm … that this is a domestic incident,” explained Gregson, “but we are looking at that. We don’t see any gang-related activity in this.”

Calgary police are looking to speak with witnesses who have information for the following:

Had contact with Madisson Cobb prior to her death, or have any knowledge or information regarding the shooting.

Have dashcam footage of Horton Road S.W. at Heritage Drive S.W. heading westbound towards 14-Street S.W. from 3-4:30 p.m. on Saturday July 19, 2025.

Saw the white Toyota RAV4 in the parkade before the shooting.

Have footage from the fourth level of the parkade between 3 and 4:30p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary Police at (403)266-1234, tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.