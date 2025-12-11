Fatal Calgary shooting connected to organized crime, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have confirmed the identity of the victim of a fatal shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the community of Ogden.

A coroner’s autopsy, completed Thursday morning, identified the man as 32-year-old Feysal Osman Abul-Aziz, who investigators say had connections to organized crime.

Abul-Aziz had previously been arrested and charged with second degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting at the Portico Hookah Lounge in September 2020.

Abul-Aziz was found deceased outside his vehicle in the 7000 block of 20 Street southeast around 12:30 a.m on Wednesday, after officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

Three people were taken into custody a short time later after Tsuut’ina police reported a blue Nissan Sentra driving aggressively near the Elbow River bridge onto Weaselhead Road.

The driver and several occupants of the Sentra fled on foot when police attempted a traffic stop.

Calgary police, with the assistance of Tsuut’ina police, eventually took three people into custody, including one person in the area of Buffalo Run Boulevard and two others in the community of Palliser.

Police believe a fourth person may have fled into the community of Oakridge, Cedarbrae or Palliser.

Investigators say he may have approached members of the public around 1:20 a.m., seeking help or requesting a ride to another location.

The suspect described as having a dark complexion and was wearing dark clothing and shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have been approached by the man, has video of him, or information that may help investigators identify him, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Investigators are also trying to determine if a burned-out vehicle, discovered west of Weaselhead Road on the Tsuut’ina Nation, may also be connected to the shooting.

One of the people who was arrested has been released, while the two others remain in custody on unrelated warrants.

Police say none of them are residents of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

The shooting is Calgary’s 14th homicide this year.