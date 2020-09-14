Man charged with murder in shooting outside Calgary hookah lounge

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a shooting outside a southeast Calgary hookah lounge that left one man dead and injured another.

Police said officers rushed to the scene outside Portico Hookah Lounge at 1806 35 Street S.E. at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Investigators believe two groups of men got into a fight in the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the fight continued and shots were fired.

The first victim initially left the scene in a vehicle before being taken to hospital by ambulance after the vehicle hit an LRT barricade in the northeast. The man later died in hospital.

His identity isn’t being released until after the autopsy is complete, which is scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

The second man shot is believed to have been an innocent bystander at the scene, however, police are still investigating his connection to the incident. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Calgarian Samuel Lugela and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

“Detectives are still in the process of reviewing extensive CCTV footage from the incident and are confident that charges will be laid against additional individuals,” Calgary police said. Tweet This

“It is also believed that there are several people who witnessed the confrontation outside of the lounge who have yet to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident are asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.