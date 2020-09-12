Homicide Unit investigating fatal shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed, and a second injured after a shooting in the city’s southeast.

According to CPS, officers were called to a scene in the community of Forest Lawn at 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Following the shooting, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a barricade near the Rundle LRT station at 36 Street and 26 Avenue northeast.

UPDATE: Traffic incident, SB 36 St at 26 Ave NE, the road is closed in both directions b/w 32 Ave and 26 Ave NE. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/VXGgsHUYpx — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Officers on scene tell Global News that the crash is related to the shooting.

Two people were transported to hospital; one male, who later died of his injuries, and a second male who remains in stable condition, according to police.

Officers have closed the intersection at 36 Street and 26 Avenue as investigators comb the scene.

Road Closure Be advised that police have the intersection at 36 St X 26 Av NE closed as part of an ongoing investigation. Please find an alternate route. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 12, 2020

Investigators are now searching multiple scenes in the southeast.

Police are asking residents and businesses in Forest Lawn to check their property for damage that may be related to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

BREAKING – @CalgaryPolice say a man is dead after a shooting in Forest Lawn. Two cars were involved, one of them ended up crashing into the C-Train barricade at 36st and 26 Av NE. Another man is in stable contact #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/oSYCtVFm8C — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) September 12, 2020

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.