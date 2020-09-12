Homicide Unit investigating fatal shooting in southeast Calgary

Calgary Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed, and a second injured after a shooting in the city’s southeast.
According to CPS, officers were called to a scene in the community of Forest Lawn at 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Following the shooting, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a barricade near the Rundle LRT station at 36 Street and 26 Avenue northeast.
Officers on scene tell Global News that the crash is related to the shooting.
Two people were transported to hospital; one male, who later died of his injuries, and a second male who remains in stable condition, according to police.
Officers have closed the intersection at 36 Street and 26 Avenue as investigators comb the scene.
Investigators are now searching multiple scenes in the southeast.
Police are asking residents and businesses in Forest Lawn to check their property for damage that may be related to the shooting.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
Comments