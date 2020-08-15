‘Our lives will never be the same’: Calgary homicide victim leaves behind 5 children

Send this page to someone via email

Parents of a man stabbed to death in Calgary on Thursday are grieving the loss of their son.

Anthony Taylor, 34, left his home in Nova Scotia in June on a mission to bring his two-year-old daughter back to his hometown.

His parents were worried about him spending time in Calgary.

“That’s one of the reasons why my wife and I left Calgary: it was too violent,” said Steven Taylor from his home in Greenwood, Nova Scotia, on Saturday.

He said his son Anthony was going to stay and visit with some friends.

“He said he would be home. He kept telling his mother, ‘I will be back, mom,'” Steven said.

Anthony never made it back home.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault at a home in Manchester in southwest Calgary. They found Anthony’s body nearby, lying between two vehicles.

The residence is known to police and investigators say the police service has addressed complaints about drug activity in the area.

“Some decisions that young people make in their lives, some are good, some are bad but nobody, no matter who it is, deserves to be brutally stabbed and left on the street to die. It’s devastating. It’s terrible,” Steven said.

Anthony’s dad described his son as a kind and caring person. Anthony leaves behind five children ranging in age from two to 14 years old.

Steven said he and his wife are now caring for four of the young ones.

“Thank God they don’t understand what’s going on. Of course they are going to wonder where their father is. They will never be able to hug him again, never hear the words, ‘I love you’ — not from their father,” Steven said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Anthony’s parents. Anthony had recently been laid off from his job on a farm in Nova Scotia and was looking for work in that province and in Calgary.

“Our lives will never be the same now. We just want justice for our son. This should never have happened,” Steven said. Tweet This

The investigation into Anthony’s death continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403 266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403 428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

