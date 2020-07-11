Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Second-degree murder charges have been laid in relation to a Thursday night stabbing in Calgary that left a 25-year-old man dead.

On Saturday, police said they have charged Nathaniel Watson, 25, in the death of his brother Brandon Watson, who was also 25.

Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, following reports of an altercation.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigating deadly fight in southwest Calgary

Police confirmed Saturday that the victim Brandon had suffered stab wounds.

Paramedics treated him on-site and transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said Brandon later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death

Nathaniel faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due in court on Wednesday.