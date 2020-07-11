Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

Second-degree murder charges have been laid in relation to a Thursday night stabbing in Calgary that left a 25-year-old man dead.
On Saturday, police said they have charged Nathaniel Watson, 25, in the death of his brother Brandon Watson, who was also 25.
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, following reports of an altercation.
Police confirmed Saturday that the victim Brandon had suffered stab wounds.
Paramedics treated him on-site and transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police said Brandon later died in hospital.
Nathaniel faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due in court on Wednesday.
