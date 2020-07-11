Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

By Allison Bench Global News
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Global News / Craig Hooper

Second-degree murder charges have been laid in relation to a Thursday night stabbing in Calgary that left a 25-year-old man dead.

On Saturday, police said they have charged Nathaniel Watson, 25, in the death of his brother Brandon Watson, who was also 25.

Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, following reports of an altercation.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigating deadly fight in southwest Calgary

Police confirmed Saturday that the victim Brandon had suffered stab wounds.

Trending Stories

Paramedics treated him on-site and transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said Brandon later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death
Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death

Nathaniel faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due in court on Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary HomicideCalgary StabbingCalgary Deathsoutheast calgary stabbingCalgary stabbing deathCalgary second-degree murderbrother stabbingnathaniel watson
Flyers
More weekly flyers