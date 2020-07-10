Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating deadly fight in southwest Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found badly injured in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Cami Kepke has details.

Calgary police say homicide detectives are investigating a fight that took a deadly turn in the community of Killarney on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

Read more: 2nd suspect charged in death of Calgary café owner — police

EMS said a man was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries. Paramedics treated the victim on site and transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said the victim later died in hospital.

In a Friday news release, police said one person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

“No further details will be released until the autopsy is completed and charges have been formally laid,” police said.

Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue southwest shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Global News / Craig Hooper

 

