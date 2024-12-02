Yellowknife man charged with murder outside Calgary bar

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 46-year-old man from Yellowknife with second-degree murder following the death of a man outside a Calgary bar in September 2024.

Investigators say officers were called to a disturbance involving multiple people outside the Portico Lounge, located in the 1800 block of 35 Street Southeast on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

Upon arrival they found evidence of an altercation and signs that someone was in medical distress.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police say they were notified that a severely injured man was brought into the Peter Lougheed Centre, located in the 3500 block of 26 Avenue N.E., where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy identified the victim as 32-year-old Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel.

View image in full screen Calgary Police have charged a 46-year-old Yellowknife man with second degree murder following a violent altercation outside the Portico Lounge in southeast Calgary in September 2024. Global News

An investigation uncovered evidence of a physical fight outside the bar in the early morning hours of Sept. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege that during the altercation, the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle before fleeing the area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators don’t believe they were known to each other prior to the incident.

Over the past three months, police say investigators have reviewed hours of CCTV footage, countless forensic exhibits and have spoken with dozens of witnesses.

They were also looking for a black Dodge Caliber, which was believed to have been at the Portico Lounge during the altercation.

The vehicle has since been located an an examination completed.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the accused was arrested in Yellowknife with the assistance of the RCMP.

He will appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 4.