Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jurors in Calgary murder trial hear chef was lured to parking lot, fatally stabbed

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2022 4:23 pm
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Satur View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied by Calgary police

Jurors in the trial for two men charged in the killing of a popular chef have heard that he was lured to a parking lot where he was stabbed nine times.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin as their trial began Monday.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail told the court that Herblin had responded to a call of a break-in at his soon-to-be opened café in Calgary on March 14, 2020.

The café was beside a cannabis shop that had been robbed before.

Police had searched and cleared the area. Herblin stayed in the parking lot for three hours before going inside the café.

MacPhail said it’s believed the people who broke in earlier returned and drove up behind Herblin’s vehicle as a way to get him back outside.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In the Crown’s theory, Mr. Holloway broke out the window of Mr. Herblin’s car to lure him into the parking lot. Then Mr. Dodgson ran at Mr. Herblin and stabbed him nine times and killed him,” MacPhail said in her opening remarks to the jury.

Herblin managed to walk a short distance to a nearby gas station.

“He made it to a nearby Shell station and asked the attendant … for help,” said MacPhail. “She sat him down on a chair, called for help, but Mr. Herblin slumped to the floor.”

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

His new business, Croque Saveurs, a French deli and café, was weeks away from opening.

The trial heard that the nearby cannabis store had been robbed twice before, its safe cleaned out of $8,000 in cash and $17,000 in product.

“(Dodgson) wanted to break into a weed shop and expected there to be (significant) value inside,” said MacPhail.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagSecond-Degree Murder Trial tagCalgary second-degree murder trial tagChristophe Herblin tagCalgary chef tagChristophe Herblin death tagGlencoe Golf and Country Club tagChristophe Herblin homicide tagTommie Holloway tagAnthony Dodgson tagCalgary chef murder trial tagCroque Saveurs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers