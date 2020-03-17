Calgary café owner Christophe Herblin identifed as victim of southwest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say an “innocent business owner” is the city’s latest homicide victim.

The victim, identified by police as 56-year-old Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his café in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14.

Police said Herblin went to his store in response to a break-and-enter alarm around 3 a.m.

In a Tuesday news release, police allege intruders had broken into Herblin’s cafe in an attempt to gain access to a neighbouring cannabis store.

Officers arrived and searched the business.

Police said Herblin remained in the parking lot “waiting for the business to be secured” until about 6 a.m., at which time it’s believed at least three offenders returned to the scene.

“During the encounter, the victim suffered fatal injuries,” CPS stated. “He was able to walk a short distance to a nearby business where emergency crews were called.”

Police said one person was taken into custody after officers located a Dodge Calibre belonging to the victim, but that person has since been released.

“Police continue to investigate his involvement in the homicide, if any.”

Family of Christophe Herblin call his death a ‘senseless tragedy’

The family of Christophe Herblin released a heartfelt statement on Tuesday via Calgary police, saying he worked extremely hard to realize his dream of opening his own café — a dream cut short by his death.

“He was a kind, generous, and gentle man,” the statement reads. “He loved his family, cooking, animals, motorcycles, good friends and wonderful food and wine.”

“He was much loved and will be missed always. Our hearts are broken.” Tweet This

Police looking for tips on Herblin’s attack

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or any cannabis store break and enters in the last month to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips about this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.