Calgary police investigating suspicious death in city’s southwest

Calgary homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a suspicious death in Spruce Cliff.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Bow Trail Southwest around 6:15 a.m. after a man was found in medical distress.

According to police, the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, police said.

A large area has been cordoned off as officers search for evidence connected to this incident, police said.

Police are asking business owners and residents in the area to come forward if they have any CCTV footage or other information that may help officers in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers.