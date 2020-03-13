Calgary police arson investigators examine fire at Value Village

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arson investigators are working with the fire department to determine what caused a blaze at a northeast Value Village location on Friday.

Crews were called to the building in the 3400 block of 34 Street Northeast just after 2 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found the store filled with smoke and a fire in a tractor-trailer filled with merchandise at the back of the building, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a northeast Calgary Value Village on Friday, March 13, 2020. Global News

Crews extinguished the flames and then worked to clear the smoke out of the store.

No injuries were reported, according to the CFD.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.