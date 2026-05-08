Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario teen charged with 1st-degree murder after 3 people found dead in a home

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 9:42 am
1 min read
Brockville Police View image in full screen
Brockville police officer in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 17-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder and assaulting a police officer following the deaths of three people inside a home.

The Brockville Police Service said it responded to a 911 call reporting three people dead at a residence on Cartier Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers confirmed that all three people were deceased and deemed the deaths suspicious in nature, according to a statement on the Brockville, Ont., police Facebook page.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they received “additional information” that led them to an address on the outskirts of Brockville. At this location, police took a 17-year-old into custody, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder and assault of a police officer.

Officers confirmed the incident was not random. They said the accused and the victims knew each other.

“This investigation is sensitive and complex,” police said in the statement. “We recognize the profound impact this incident has on the families, loved ones, and the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are scheduled to provide an update Friday at 2 p.m.

The accused is also scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices