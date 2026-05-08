Ontario teen charged with 1st-degree murder after 3 people found dead in a home

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A 17-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder and assaulting a police officer following the deaths of three people inside a home.

The Brockville Police Service said it responded to a 911 call reporting three people dead at a residence on Cartier Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers confirmed that all three people were deceased and deemed the deaths suspicious in nature, according to a statement on the Brockville, Ont., police Facebook page.

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Police said they received “additional information” that led them to an address on the outskirts of Brockville. At this location, police took a 17-year-old into custody, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder and assault of a police officer.

Officers confirmed the incident was not random. They said the accused and the victims knew each other.

“This investigation is sensitive and complex,” police said in the statement. “We recognize the profound impact this incident has on the families, loved ones, and the community.”

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Police are scheduled to provide an update Friday at 2 p.m.

The accused is also scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service.