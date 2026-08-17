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Crime

Manitoba man arrested in North Dakota after abduction: police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 9:51 am
1 min read
Quebec police View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at a crime scene. Matt Rourke/AP Photo via The Canadian Press
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One suspect is in police custody after being accused of abducting a man in Manitoba and crossing the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.

North Dakota State Patrol said it was alerted to a possible abduction on Saturday. Police allege a 31-year-old Manitoba man abducted a 37-year-old man in Winnipeg.

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Officers identified the suspect vehicle on cameras at multiple locations, determining the direction of travel through North Dakota.

Police also used cellphone location information and licence plate reader technology to track the vehicle to Alexandria, Minn.

The victim was able to escape and take refuge in a nearby store, North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a post on social media. The victim was found after the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

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