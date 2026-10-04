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Crime

Person found dead in downtown Regina sparks major crimes investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 4, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
Regina police View image in full screen
A Regina Police badge can be seen on an officer’s uniform during a press conference in Regina, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press
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Regina police are investigating after a person was found dead in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Robinson Street around 2 p.m. where they located one person already deceased, police said in a news release.

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Responders secured the area and requested the assistance of the major crimes unit and forensic investigators.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues, police said. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to take alternate routes.

The victim’s name has not been released.

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