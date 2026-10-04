Man found dead in North York home after call for disturbance

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York home following a call for a disturbance.
Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and William R. Allen Road around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, police said in a post on social media.
An adult male was found in the home with injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
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Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and no suspect description was available.
The homicide unit is now investigating.
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