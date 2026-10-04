Man found dead in North York home after call for disturbance

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York home following a call for a disturbance.

Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and William R. Allen Road around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, police said in a post on social media.

An adult male was found in the home with injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and no suspect description was available.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

HOMICIDE:

Lawrence Ave W & William R. Allen Rd

8:19am

– reports of a disturbance heard inside a residence

– an adult male was located with injuries

– the victim was pronounced deceased on scene

– suspect fled prior to police arrival

– no suspect description

– Homicide is… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 4, 2026