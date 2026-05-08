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Sports

Toronto Tempo set for historic first regular-season WNBA game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2026 7:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Tempo to start inaugural season'
Toronto Tempo to start inaugural season
WATCH: History will be made Friday in Toronto with the Tempo set to play their first regular season game in the WNBA. They are taking on the Washington Mystics at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Nicole Di Donato spoke with players and fans ahead of the inaugural season opener.
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History will be made tonight when the Toronto Tempo host the Washington Mystics in their first-ever regular-season game.

Toronto is one of two expansion teams joining the WNBA for its 30th season, coming in alongside the Portland Fire.

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Kia Nurse headlines the Tempo squad, and while the veteran guard hails from nearby Hamilton, Ont., she says she’s treating the team’s debut as “just another basketball game.”

Toronto added Kentucky forward Teonni Key and UCLA guard Kiki Rice to the roster at the draft.
Head coach Sandy Brondello says she’s eager to see what her players can do when the ball meets the court at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto will play 44 games during its inaugural season, including two at Montreal’s Bell Centre in July and two at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in August

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