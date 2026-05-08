Feds want pipeline projects reviewed by energy regulator instead of impact agency

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The federal government is proposing giving authority to review interprovincial pipelines and transmission lines, and offshore renewable energy projects, to the Canada Energy Regulator instead of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

The proposal, which will undergo a 30-day consultation process, would undo the move the Liberals made eight years ago to create the Impact Assessment Agency as a one-stop shop for all national project reviews.

0:53 New federal government rules for major projects

The changes also would allow cabinet to decide whether a pipeline project is in the public interest before the review process is completed.

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Ottawa is also planning on creating a Crown consultation hub within the Impact Assessment Agency to better co-ordinate efforts with Indigenous communities and provinces.

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It’s also looking to enact legislative changes to reduce review times for major projects down to one year.

The government introduced legislation a year ago to reduce review times for major projects from five years to two years.

— More to come…