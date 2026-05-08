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Canada

Is the future of Canada’s Snowbirds up in the air?

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 11:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snowbird’s future up in the air'
Snowbird’s future up in the air
WATCH: Could the Snowbirds soaring through the air be a thing of the past? Moose Jaw Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie said he believes the aerial performances will be halted after the 2026 season.
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Could Canada’s Snowbirds soaring through the air be a thing of the past? The question was raised after Moose Jaw Conservative MP, Fraser Tolmie, said he believes the aerial performances will be halted after the 2026 season.

In a statement, the minister of national defence says, “Canadians can rest assured that they will be able to enjoy the iconic Snowbird formation for generations to come,” promising more details about the future of the Snowbirds on May 19th in Moose Jaw.

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The Abbotsford International Airshow said in a statement they have not received any official notification the Snowbirds will be grounded in 2027, saying they typically don’t release their intended schedule the following year until December.

The airshow added that they will be waiting for Defence Minister David McGuinty’s official announcement later this month.

Hannah Sangster has more on the federal government’s response, and what Moose Jaw’s locals said about the possibility of losing a symbol of Canadian pride.

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