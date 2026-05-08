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Consumer

Canada Post sending letters to residents losing home mail delivery

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post announces addresses which will lose door-to-door delivery in its 1st phase'
Canada Post announces addresses which will lose door-to-door delivery in its 1st phase
Canada Post has announced the communities that will transition to centralized mailboxes this year. Thirteen communities across Canada will no longer receive door-to-door delivery, affecting 136,000 addresses. As Andrea MacPherson reports, the move is just the first step in a plan to phase out home mail delivery – Apr 17, 2026
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Canada Post is now sending letters to Canadians set to lose their home mail delivery to notify them of the upcoming change as the postal service prepares to move many to community mailboxes.

“We want to inform you that Canada Post will be changing how it delivers mail and parcels to your address. While delivery to your door will continue for now, your mail will be delivered to a community mailbox instead of the door starting in late 2026 or early 2027,” the letter informs impacted residents.

“Canada Post is renewing and modernizing the postal service to meet the evolving needs of Canadians in a financially sustainable way. As part of our plan, we’re converting nearly four million addresses that still receive door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes,” it continues.

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“Over the coming weeks and months, we will identify safe, accessible locations for community mailboxes in your neighborhood.”

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Click to play video: 'Canada Post to phase out door-to-door delivery'
Canada Post to phase out door-to-door delivery

The new delivery system is expected to begin in either late 2026 or early 2027.

The mail carrier stated on April 16 that it had begun discussions with 13 communities that will see their mail delivery service converted to community mailboxes later this year, kicking off what it says will be a five-year national conversion plan.

However, door-to-door delivery is still set to continue for residents in rural areas with individual roadside mailboxes.

About 700,000 homes have rural mailboxes, accounting for approximately four per cent of the 17.8 million addresses served by Canada Post.

The changes come as part of the federal government’s direction to Canada Post to “implement transformative changes to ensure we can meet the evolving needs of Canadians without becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers.”

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