Canada Post lays out 5-year plan to convert to community mailbox delivery

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Canada Post on Thursday said it is beginning discussions with 13 communities that will see their mail delivery service converted to community mailboxes later this year, kicking off what it says will be a five-year national conversion plan.

The mail carrier is fully shifting away from door-to-door delivery as part of a multi-year business overhaul that it hopes will stop years of financial losses.

While the company says a majority of Canadians are already part of centralized delivery systems like community mailboxes, about four million addresses still receive their mail and parcels at their doorsteps.

Canada Post said in a news release that, after meetings with union officials, it is now in talks to begin converting roughly 136,000 of those addresses to community mailboxes in late 2026 and early 2027.

Those addresses are in areas of the following cities:

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Moncton and Riverview, N.B.

Sept-Îles, Que.

La Prairie and Candiac, Que.

Ottawa, Ont.

Etobicoke area of Toronto, Ont.

Winnipeg, Man.

Abbotsford, B.C.

Mission, B.C.

City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver and West Vancouver, B.C.

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Canada Post said most of the addresses are adjacent to areas already served by community mailboxes, but noted the conversion process will be lengthy.

“Converting an address from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox typically takes months,” the company said in a statement.

“Canada Post will engage with communities as it identifies suitable locations for community mailbox sites. It is also notifying residents of the upcoming change to their mail delivery, and will keep them, businesses, bargaining agents and employees informed every step of the way.”

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Canada Post said it’s also reviewing its retail network in preparation for closures of urban and suburban post offices in areas it says are currently over-served.

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“While Canadians still value post offices, they are visiting them less frequently and making fewer in-store purchases,” said the news release. “This pattern has driven a 30-per-cent drop in retail revenue since 2021. Usage is also uneven across the network.”

The federal government last year ended a decades-long moratorium on rural post office closures, a move that sparked concern about the future of mail delivery in remote communities that aren’t well served by private couriers.

Canada Post said it’s conducting market reviews to gather data on local post offices.

“Regions will also be evaluated as a whole so each post office can be viewed through a community lens,” said the news release. “The analysis will support the corporation’s careful evaluation of where changes to the network are most warranted, while prioritizing service to Canadians and protecting it where it’s needed most.”

Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post late last year in an effort to save the Crown corporation millions of dollars annually.

—With files from the Canadian Press