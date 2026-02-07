Menu

Canada

Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2026 2:46 pm
1 min read
The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its services running. A Canada Post mailbox is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its services running. A Canada Post mailbox is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Ethan Cairns/ CP
The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its services running.

The $1.01 billion would be provided as needed and is described as a short-term financial bridge.

The new sum is in addition to $1.03 billion from Ottawa announced in January 2025.

Last November, the Crown corporation said it would need another bailout in short order as the January 2025 amount expected to carry it through to the end of the fiscal year in March would be used up by the end of 2025.

Canada Post said it needed access to short-term financing for the next 12 months.

The federal government said the temporary support is to ensure service is maintained while the organization initiates reforms to make it viable long-term.

“While Canada Post’s legislated mandate requires it to be financially self-sustaining, the corporation has accumulated significant losses in recent years, making clear that maintaining the status quo is not an option and that a clear plan is needed to restore long-term stability,” Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

