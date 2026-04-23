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Canada

Canada Post confirms home mail delivery will continue on rural roads

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post announces addresses which will lose door-to-door delivery in its 1st phase'
Canada Post announces addresses which will lose door-to-door delivery in its 1st phase
Canada Post has announced the communities that will transition to centralized mailboxes this year. Thirteen communities across Canada will no longer receive door-to-door delivery, affecting 136,000 addresses. As Andrea MacPherson reports, the move is just the first step in a plan to phase out home mail delivery.
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Canada Post says rural residents with individual roadside mailboxes will continue to receive home mail delivery for the foreseeable future.

The Crown corporation recently announced that delivery to about four million addresses will be sent to community mailboxes instead, part of a plan that also includes phasing out some post offices.

The change is expected to take about five years.

Several rural communities had expressed concern that the shift could potentially require residents to travel several kilometres to get their mail.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post workers begin voting on new contract proposal'
Canada Post workers begin voting on new contract proposal

About 700,000 homes have rural mailboxes, accounting for approximately four per cent of the 17.8 million addresses served by Canada Post.

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The Crown corporation said in a statement that rural addresses won’t be affected by the plan to reduce home delivery, at least for now.

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“For now, people who already receive their mail via rural mailboxes will see no change,” the statement said. “These addresses are not part of the initial announcement targeting the four million addresses that still receive home delivery and will eventually be converted to community mailboxes.”

Canada Post has said 73 per cent of addresses in Canada are already served by community mailboxes, post office boxes, or mailboxes grouped in multi-unit residential buildings.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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