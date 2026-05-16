Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Macron in Paris on economic mission

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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is in Paris on an official mission and is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at the Élysée Palace.

She is also scheduled to meet her French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, at Matignon, alongside ministers Christopher Skeete and Mathieu Lacombe.

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The trip carries a strong economic focus, with Quebec aiming to boost exports to France, particularly in defence and critical minerals.

Fréchette is also expected to meet business leaders as Europe prepares to invest heavily in rearmament, seeking a larger Quebec role in defence contracts.

Former Quebec Premier François Legault had aimed to double or triple trade with France, but exports have only increased slightly, from 1.6 per cent in 2024 to 1.8 per cent in 2025, and Quebec still relies heavily on the U.S. market.

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Fréchette’s mission in Paris runs until May 20.