Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Macron in Paris on economic mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2026 5:32 pm
1 min read
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette smiles as she walks to her seat for question period. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette smiles as she walks to her seat for question period. Jacques Boissinot/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is in Paris on an official mission and is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at the Élysée Palace.

She is also scheduled to meet her French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, at Matignon, alongside ministers Christopher Skeete and Mathieu Lacombe.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The trip carries a strong economic focus, with Quebec aiming to boost exports to France, particularly in defence and critical minerals.

Fréchette is also expected to meet business leaders as Europe prepares to invest heavily in rearmament, seeking a larger Quebec role in defence contracts.

Former Quebec Premier François Legault had aimed to double or triple trade with France, but exports have only increased slightly, from 1.6 per cent in 2024 to 1.8 per cent in 2025, and Quebec still relies heavily on the U.S. market.

Story continues below advertisement

Fréchette’s mission in Paris runs until May 20.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices