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Sports

Cineplex to screen select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in theatres across Canada

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 16, 2026 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Madonna, Shakira, BTS and more headline halftime show for 2026 FIFA World Cup final'
Madonna, Shakira, BTS and more headline halftime show for 2026 FIFA World Cup final
RELATED: The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and boy band BTS.
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As Canada gears up to co-host the FIFA World Cup, soccer fans will be able to watch select matches on the big screen at movie theatres across the country.

Cineplex announced Friday it is partnering with TSN to broadcast select matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in participating Cineplex theatres.

Tickets went on sale Friday afternoon and cost $9.99 before taxes and online booking fees.

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The company said tickets will be released in stages, beginning with select group-stage matches, while additional games will be announced closer to match days.

Fan-favourite movie concessions and alcoholic beverages, where permitted under provincial liquor laws, will also be available during screenings.

The screenings will take place at dozens of participating theatres across Canada, including locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

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Canada is set to co-host the FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches.

As part of the deal, TSN and RDS will continue serving as the exclusive Canadian broadcasters and streamers for all tournament matches.

Cineplex said participating theatres may vary depending on the day and match.

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