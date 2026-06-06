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Sports

Castillo hits last-second field goal as Bombers pick up season-opening win in Calgary

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 6, 2026 12:11 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2026 season preview'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2026 season preview
680 CJOB Sports Show host Christian Aumell previews the Winnipeg Blue Bombers season, what to expect from both sides of the ball, and where they could finish.
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A back-and-forth battle between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders came down to the foot of Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo, and like so many times throughout his Bombers tenure, the veteran came through in the clutch.

His 38-yard field goal on the final play of the game gave the Bombers a 30-28 season-opening win at McMahon Stadium in Calgary Friday night.

The winning Winnipeg drive came after the Bombers defence gave up a 15-play, 104-yard drive to the Stamps, who took a 28-27 lead with 1:04 to go in the fourth quarter.

But after getting favourable field position on the ensuing kickoff, Zach Collaros hit Ontaria Wilson for a 27-yard gain and a few runs by Brady Oliveira put Winnipeg in field goal range.

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The first game for the offence under new co-ordinator Tommy Condell was a fairly successful one as the Bombers found the endzone three times and Brady Oliveira rushed for 113 yards and added a major.

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His first quarter touchdown, on a 19-yard scamper, opened the scoring and Winnipeg led 8-0 after the opening 15 minutes.

But the Stamps exploded in the second quarter with three touchdowns and took a 21-16 lead into the half.

The Bombers offence was able to give them the lead back in the third as Collaros found Tim White for a 15-yard touchdown, his first as a Bomber. It was the lone touchdown pass for Collaros, who threw for 233 yards. White’s 60 yards receiving on the night led the Bombers in that category.

And just when it looked like the Bomber defence might pitch a second-half shutout, the Stamps put together the massive touchdown drive to take the late lead.

New Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna had an impactful debut, sacking Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. three times and making five tackles.

The Bombers now have a short week to prepare for their home opener on Thursday, June 11, when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Princess Auto Stadium.

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