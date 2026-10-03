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Sports

Kawhi Leonard held out of Raptors’ pre-season game

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2026 7:03 pm
1 min read
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QUÉBEC – Kawhi Leonard wasn’t in the Toronto Raptors’ lineup for Saturday’s pre-season game against the Miami Heat in Quebec City.

Leonard, who helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship, was traded back to Toronto from the Los Angeles Clippers this past summer.

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Saturday’s NBA game at the Videotron Centre was the first in Quebec City.

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Raptors head coach head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters before the game Leonard wouldn’t play and also likely won’t Oct. 10 against the Clippers in Vancouver.

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Leonard’s June trade to Toronto was paused for two months while the NBA investigated him and the Clippers for salary-cap circumvention.

The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in 65 games for the Clippers and was named to the all-NBA second team last season

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.

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