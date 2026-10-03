Alfredsson reflects on bolting Sens for Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Daniel Alfredsson rolled into what used to be enemy territory last month.

The Maple Leafs’ new associate coach — and Ottawa Senators legend — had dramatically switched sides in the Battle of Ontario over the summer.

Toronto’s annual alumni golf tournament was his first official taste of blue-and-white life after playing a leading role in the white-hot, provincial rivalry of the early 2000s.

Fences, including with former Maple Leafs antagonist Darcy Tucker, were mended at the course.

“We kissed and made up,” joked Alfredsson, who famously delivered a questionable hit on Tucker in the 2002 playoffs.

Hatchets now firmly buried, the Swede reflected on a move he didn’t take lightly after playing 17 of his 18 NHL seasons in the nation’s capital before spending the last three as an assistant coach there.

Story continues below advertisement

“At first I wasn’t sure … can I do this?” Alfredsson said Saturday morning before Toronto hosted Ottawa at Scotiabank Arena. “A lot of thoughts back and forth, and it wasn’t a quick decision. But at the end of the day, I thought this would be a great opportunity.”

Many fans in Ottawa, however, were stunned when he agreed to join Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller’s staff.

“You gotta experience different situations and different scenarios,” Alfredsson said. “That’s where it went in my head, ‘How can I evolve and get better as a coach?'”

The first modern-era Senators player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame — a Hail Mary, 133rd overall pick at the 1994 draft — Alfredsson still owns much of the franchise’s all-time record book, topping the list in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108), while sitting second in games played (1,178).

Story continues below advertisement

The 53-year-old former winger also holds Ottawa’s high-water mark for playoff goals (51), assists (49), points (100) and games played (121).

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I enjoyed working with Alfie,” Senators head coach Travis Green said. “I wish nothing but the best for him personally. From a team standpoint, I wouldn’t say the same thing, and they wouldn’t say that about us. But he’s a good coach and he’ll do well.”

“We really appreciated our time with him,” Senators captain Thomas Chabot added. “A blast to be around at the rink.”

Hiller said Alfredsson, who’s running Toronto’s power play, can offer different perspectives on and off the ice.

“He wasn’t one of those players that was a surefire, high draft pick,” Hiller said. “He came from underneath, so a tremendous work ethic and drive and understanding of the game.”

Hiller added the fact Alfredsson’s passion to coach after a long career as a star was appealing.

“He set himself up financially,” Hiller said. “He certainly doesn’t have to jump into this coaching grind … I see a guy who’s just fully committed.”

Senators captain from 1999 through 2013, Alfredsson was one of the main actors — and the key villain from a Maple Leafs perspective — in the Battle of Ontario rivalry that saw Toronto best Ottawa in the playoffs four times in five years between 2000 and 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seeing him in blue is a lot better than red and gold,” Maple Leafs defenceman and Toronto native Darren Raddysh said.

Apart from that check on Tucker, Alfredsson got under fans’ skins for playfully mocking Mats Sundin — a friend, fellow Swede and now one of Alfredsson’s bosses in Toronto as senior executive adviser of hockey operations — after the Maple Leafs captain was suspended for throwing a broken stick into the stands in January 2004.

Ottawa was up 7-1 two nights later as Sundin watched in street clothes, and Alfredsson couldn’t help but troll the home crowd by fake hurling his own broken twig over the glass.

The boos never really stopped until he was introduced on opening night earlier this week.

“Wasn’t sure what to expect,” Alfredsson said of the reception. “It felt great.”

Also the first modern-era Senators player to have his number retired, he spent his entire playing career in Ottawa before a one-off with the Detroit Red Wings in 2013-14.

Alfredsson, who won Olympic gold with Sundin in 2006, said that return was more of a challenge than anything he will experience this season.

“Knowing that locker room was my home for so long, a difficult, an emotional day,” he said. “Being back in Ottawa will bring back memories, for sure. I’m sure it will be emotional to some degree, but not the same.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Alfredsson is still getting used to life in Toronto.

“I love the energy,” he said. “I thought I would be more incognito in the city, but they still remember my face … and I love it.

“A hectic first month here, but I look forward to what’s ahead.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.