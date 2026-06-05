‘Perfect for the World Cup’: Gastown, DTES marketed as Canada’s first Mexican Barrio

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After a soft launch several months ago, a small intersection of Vancouver’s Gastown and Downtown Eastside neighbourhoods is being marketed as Canada’s “first Mexican Barrio” ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

In a collaborative initiative between the Gastown and Hastings Crossing BIAs, Mexican-owned businesses – including restaurants, barbershops, and cultural spaces – are celebrated as the city’s Latin population grows.

A map on the Gastown BIA website identifies 19 businesses in the Mexican Barrio, an area bordered by Cambie Street on the west, Powell and Water Streets to the north, Pender Street to the south and Gore Avenue on the east.

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“We’re certainly not trying to rebrand anything here,” Hastings Crossing BIA executive director Landon Hoyt said of the community built by many local non-profits and social enterprises. “But neighbourhoods also change and we’ve seen this rise in Mexican-owned businesses too, and so there’s an opportunity I think, to celebrate that.”

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The Mexican Barrio idea was initially pitched by Rafael Trujillo, who owns and operates NAHUAL Cannabis on West Hastings near Abbott Streets.

“Since we arrived here, it was a really difficult area, really hard, the skid row basically,” Trujillo told Global News.

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Trujillo said he spent three years in the building preparing his retail space before it opened in June 2025, and over time he noticed more Mexican-owned shops move in.

Now, Hoyt said there are two dozen Mexican businesses in the area, and Mexican Barrio is listed on newly installed wayfinding signage around the Last Mile FIFA area near BC Place Stadium.

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“Since our community (started) to come and we’ve been working with Landon (Hoyt) and Hastings Crossing BIA, there’s been a big change because in the beginning, it was a big challenge,” Trujillo said in an interview.

Residents Global News spoke with Friday had mixed reactions to Mexican Barrio.

“I think it’s a good place,” said Oscar Montal, who moved to Vancouver from Mexico three years ago. “Maybe for the people doing the drugs it’s not good sometimes, but it’s fine, I like it.”

“As soon as they (tourists) turn into this area they’re like, stunned, they don’t know where to go or what to do,” said 30-year Downtown Eastside resident Vince, who did not provide his last name. “I don’t think Mexican Barrio is going to bring them over to Oh wait, there (are) Mexican restaurants over here, but while across the street people are doing drugs – it’s just not going to work you have to clean the whole area up.”

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Dona Vicky Mexican Food, which took over the space vacated by Calabash Bistro in the 400-block of Carrall Street, said it’s had no problems with its neighbours outside.

The restaurant began as a weekend pop-up and has been open seven days a week since March, in anticipation of FIFA.

“I think that’s perfect for the World Cup,” Pamela Dominguez, the daughter of Dona Vicky’s owner, said. “New people that (are) coming, more authentic Mexican food, yeah, I am excited.”

Billed as “a little piece of Mexico in the heart of Vancouver”, Dona Vicky and other businesses are hopeful people will explore the Mexican Barrio.